National Politics In Iowa, Buttigieg says he would bring bring an outsider’s perspective to Washington September 24, 2019 11:26 AM

Pete Buttigieg spoke to an estimated 800 people outside a brewery on the banks of the Mississippi River in Dubuque, Iowa on Sept. 23, 2019. His stop was part of a 4-day bus tour of Iowa and a sign of his increased dedication to the caucus state.