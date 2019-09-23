Mexico mourns police commander killed in Cancun

A local police commander was killed in the Mexican resort of Cancun over the weekend, and local officials on Monday disputed accusations by a drug cartel that authorities favored a rival gang.

The decapitated body of José Antonio Archi Yama was found on a dirt road in Cancun. The officer, who had been kidnapped days earlier, had served in the nearby resort Playa del Carmen.

An unverified video of Archi Yama posted on social media purportedly shows him confessing that he detained members of the Jalisco cartel to allow another gang to take over.

The governor of Quintana Roo state, Carlos Joaquin, wrote late Sunday that "we will continue combatting crime with full force." But he acknowledged that authorities in the past had "formed alliances" with criminals.

Also Monday, local press in the central state of Guanajuato reported that a police commander in the city of Celaya was killed Monday while stopped at a traffic light. Photographs of the scene show a uniformed man slumped over in the driver's seat of a pickup truck.

The state prosecutor's office did not respond to requests for comment.