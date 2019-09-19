Maine’s tougher new distracted driving ban in effect

In this Thursday, May 16, 2019 photo, a driver uses his cell phone while driving in Portland, Maine. A bill to ban the use of handheld cellular devices while driving in the state goes into effect on Thursday, Sept. 19. AP Photo

A new Maine law that prohibits the use of hand-held phones and other devices while driving is now in effect.

The new law adds restrictions to the state's rules against distracted driving. Police in Maine will begin enforcing new standards around the state starting Thursday.

The law states that no one can operate a vehicle "while using, manipulating, talking into or otherwise interacting with a hand-held electronic device or mobile telephone." Fines begin at $50.

Maine State Police spokesman Stephen McCausland says police agencies in the state have been "proactive in getting the word out and assisting drivers with the change." He said the new rules will mean converting to new technology that allows a driver to use a phone while keeping both hands on the wheel.