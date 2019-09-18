Ex-Gov. Sandoval joins Tahoe Fund’s special advisory panel

Former Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval has joined a new advisory council for a nonprofit conservation group that funds environmental projects in the Lake Tahoe Basin.

Tahoe Fund leaders announced this week the former Republican governor has agreed to serve on its Council of Special Advisors.

Former Tahoe Fund board chairman Tim Cashman says Sandoval has been a champion of Lake Tahoe for many years. He says they're thrilled he's joined their effort to build a sustainable future for the lake.

Sandoval says he's a long-time fan of the Tahoe Fund and looking forward to a chance to bring his experience to the table.

The group founded in 2010 raises private money to fill funding gaps created by a continued decline in public money for environmental projects at the lake.