Emergency sirens accidentally activated in Honolulu

Hawaii officials say emergency sirens were accidentally activated on Oahu during a police training exercise.

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency said Wednesday the sirens went off during Honolulu Police Department training.

Police issued an alert shortly after the 5 p.m. false alarm saying there was no emergency.

Residents heard the siren in areas near downtown Honolulu.

The episode echoed the moment last year when the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency mistakenly sent an alert about an incoming ballistic missile to cellphones and broadcast stations in Hawaii.

The agency didn't trigger emergency sirens during the false missile alert, though some military bases turned on theirs.

The false missile alert was also issued during a training exercise.