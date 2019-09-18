Suicide bomb targets government office in east Afghanistan

An Afghan official says that a suicide bomber has attacked a government building in eastern Afghanistan.

Attahullah Khogyani, spokesman for the Nangarhar provincial governor, says the attack took place Wednesday in Jalalabad, the province's capital city, but he couldn't immediately provide information on casualties.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but both Taliban and Islamic state group are active in eastern Afghanistan.

There are reports that an unknown number of attackers have entered into the building and a gun battle is underway there with security forces.

Khogyani added that Afghan security forces have reached the site to respond to the attack.

Across Afghanistan, militant attacks have continued as the country prepares for presidential elections later this month, while U.S.-Taliban talks over a peace deal have collapsed.