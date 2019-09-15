After acrimony, southwest Georgia town to end police force

A southwest Georgia city is closing its police department.

WALB-TV reports the Meigs City Council voted 3-2 to stop providing police services as of Sept. 24.

Officials in the city of 2,000 people had been considering closing the police department to save money. An earlier meeting led to sheriff's deputies being called after shouting erupted while interim police chief Antonio Mango presented a budget proposal.

The City Council has struggled to maintain a quorum in recent months. In an August meeting regarding a recently terminated officer, three council members left before a vote could be taken. A June interview between a police chief candidate and the council ended when Mango arrived and refused to leave.

Former chief Darrell Laster was put on administrative leave in February and then quit.