National Politics Beto O’Rourke, Briscoe Cain clash over AR-15 ownership September 13, 2019 12:00 AM

Republican Texas state representative Briscoe Cain was criticized for tweeting he had an assault weapon ready for Democratic president candidate Beto O'Rourke. The comment came after O'Rourke said "hell yes, we're gonna take your AR-15, your AK-47."