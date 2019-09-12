LA deputy kills man who attacked with wooden stake

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says a deputy has shot and killed a man who smashed a patrol car windshield and attacked deputies with a wooden stake.

The man died at the scene in the Valencia area of Santa Clarita Thursday afternoon.

The Sheriff's Department says a deputy was answering a report of a screaming, shirtless man. When the deputy arrived, the two scuffled and the man grabbed the deputy's radio and stun gun.

Authorities say the deputy ran to a patrol car to call for backup but the man smashed the window with the radio and retreated behind a barrier.

Authorities say when other deputies arrived, the man charged at them with a foot-long wooden stake and a deputy shot him.

His name hasn't been identified.