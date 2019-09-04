As students return to school, new tobacco ban in effect

Virginia students are returning to tobacco-free campuses this week.

That's because a state law that took effect July 1 bans tobacco on school property for every district in every school-related setting, including activities off campus. The new policies also cover e-cigarette use.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Virginia is one of just 19 states with a full school tobacco ban.

Most districts already had such policies in effect, but many school systems had to craft them over the summer.

Marge White is deputy director of the Virginia Foundation for Healthy Youth. She says if kids don't see tobacco and e-cigarette use, "that creates a norm that it is not acceptable."