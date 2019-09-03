GOP runoff set for Coweta County-based state House seat

Two Republicans vying for a Coweta County-based seat in the Georgia House are advancing to a runoff.

Philip Singleton and Marcy Westmorland Sakrison beat out fellow Republican Nina Blackwelder and Democrat Jill Prouty in the four-way race for state House District 71 Tuesday.

Singleton and Sakrison will face each other in an Oct. 1 runoff after no candidate received over 50% of votes as required by Georgia law.

The winner will replace Republican Rep. David Stover of Newnan, who was first elected in 2013 and resigned in June to spend more time with his family.

Unofficial results from the Georgia secretary of state's office Tuesday night showed Singleton getting the most votes, followed by Sakrison.

Prouty, the lone Democrat, finished third.