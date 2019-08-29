South Korea’s top court sends ex-leader case to lower court

South Korea's top court has sent back ex-President Park Geun-hye's corruption case to a lower court for separate trials for her previously convicted charges.

South Korea's first female president was impeached by lawmakers in December 2016 and officially removed from office in March 2017 over the scandal that triggered months of street rallies involving millions of people.

An appellate court earlier sentenced Park to 25 years in prison over bribery, extortion, abused of power and other charges.

But the Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the Seoul High Court to deal with Park's bribery charge separately from other charges.

Local media said Park could now face a lengthier prison term because a court typically issues reduced terms when it deals with a person's multiple charges.