Public comments sought on shaping Illinois sports betting
The Illinois Gaming Board is seeking comments and suggestions on shaping the state's newly legalized sports betting industry.
The Gaming Board announced Tuesday that it had opened a public comment period. It will end Sept. 27. The board wants comments from the public, the gambling industry and others in advance of the rule-making process.
Sports wagering was legalized by a law signed June 28. Gaming Board Administrator Marcus Fruchter says the comment period is "an important step in a process to ethically and expeditiously establish a regulatory framework" for sports betting.
The board will post all comments received on its website after the close of the comment period.
___
Online
To submit comments: igb.sportsrulecomments@igb.illinois.gov
More information: http://www.igb.illinois.gov/SportsLaw.aspx
