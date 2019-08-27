The Latest: Macron calls for new relations with Russia

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during the annual French ambassadors conference at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Tuesday, Aug. 27 2019. French President Emmanuel Macron is calling for a new global economic order, decrying an "unprecedented crisis" in the market economy. (Yoan Valat, Pool via AP)

The Latest on French President Emmanuel Macron's speech (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

France's president says it's time for Europe to redefine its relations with Russia to check its global ambitions and avoid being caught in the middle of a new Cold War.

Emmanuel Macron didn't say whether he wants to lift EU sanctions imposed over Russia's annexation of Crimea from Ukraine, but said new sanctions "are not in our interest." He said it's time to "rethink our relations with Russia," without elaborating.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

In a broad diplomatic speech Tuesday, Macron warned that pushing Russia farther away is a "deep strategic error." He said Europe's "weaknesses and mistakes" have helped lead Russia to boost its alliance with China and revive its influence in Syria, Libya and around Africa.

Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin met last week and vowed to give a new boost to peace talks with Ukraine. But the two disagreed on other issues, including Syria and the Russian crackdown on opposition protests.

___

11:55 a.m.

French President Emmanuel Macron is calling for a new global economic order, decrying an "unprecedented crisis" in the market economy.

Amid uncertainty over U.S. trade policies, Macron said the market economy has become too finance-driven, creating inequalities "that are shaking up our political order." He called for a global "rethink," but did not offer details.

In a sweeping diplomatic speech Tuesday, Macron said "we are living the end of Western hegemony" in the world, in part as a result of Western "errors" over past centuries.

Macron spoke the day after hosting an intense G-7 summit clouded by concerns about U.S. trade policies and tensions with China and an economic slowdown. The G-7 ended with a call for "fair" and "open" trade but no mention of currencies or fiscal stimulus.