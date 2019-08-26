Pence promotes conservative congressman in South Carolina

Vice President Mike Pence speaks at medical-device manufacturer Merit Medical Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in South Jordan, Utah. Pence is visiting Utah as the next stop on a trip to promote the Trump administration's trade deal with Mexico and Canada. AP Photo

Vice President Mike Pence advocated Monday for Trump administration trade policy and raised money for one of South Carolina's most conservative lawmakers.

"It's been two and a half years of promises made and promises kept," Pence told a crowd of about 3,000 in Anderson. "We're just getting started, South Carolina."

Pence was the headline speaker at Rep. Jeff Duncan's Monday night barbecue fundraiser. Organizers tout the annual Faith and Freedom BBQ as South Carolina's largest annual gathering for conservatives.

Pence visited the state in March to help Sen. Lindsey Graham kick off his reelection bid. On Monday night, Graham took the podium just ahead of Pence, saying, "If you're not here to support Trump/Pence, you came to the wrong place."

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Before the program, former governor and congressman Mark Sanford worked the room, speaking with attendees. Sanford is mulling a primary challenge to Trump, calling for a conversation on what he sees as the ignored topic of the national deficit.

Earlier Monday, Pence visited a metal fabrication business and promoted the proposed U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA.