Democrat Pete Buttigieg pays a visit to Maine

Democrat Pete Buttigieg (BOO'-tah-juhj) is bringing his presidential campaign to Maine.

The South Bend, Indiana, mayor is appearing Thursday at a fundraiser at the State Theater in Portland.

So far, Maine has seen little presidential activity, though author Marianne Williamson, a Democrat, spoke at an Eliot event in early July.

But that could change since the Maine Legislature ditched the state's party caucuses to pick presidential candidates in favor of a primary system. Next year's Maine Democratic primary will be held on Super Tuesday, March 3.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

President Donald Trump made several stops in Maine during the 2016 campaign cycle. He won an electoral vote from the state's swing 2nd Congressional District. Maine is one of two states to apportion electoral votes by congressional district.