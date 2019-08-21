Tennessee city votes against ban of electric scooters

Lawmakers of a Tennessee city have voted against a full and complete ban of electric scooters.

The Tennessean reports the Nashville Metro Council voted against the ban Tuesday. Councilman Steve Glover has said the e-scooters weren't rolled out properly and are straining public safety workers. Councilman Fabian Bedne has said the city needs a better way to deal with e-scooter liabilities.

Thousands of scooters arrived in Nashville last summer and have been largely embraced, though some have voiced concerns about sidewalk and rider safety. Others have pointed out that people with disabilities have to navigate around the e-scooters, which are often left splayed across sidewalks.

The Council last month voted to place limited restrictions on scooters, including limiting riding hours and capping the number of operators in the city.