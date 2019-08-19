FBI: Procedure change contributed to shooting in Utah court

An FBI report about a shooting inside a new Utah federal courthouse found a lack of communication and a procedural change contributed to the death of a prisoner.

The Salt Lake Tribune reported Sunday that 25-year-old Siale Angilau was killed by a U.S. marshal when he lunged toward a witness during his April 2014 trial in Salt Lake City.

The FBI report says some marshals in the courtroom were unaware of a judge's decision to leave Angilau unshackled due to a lack of table drapes in the new courtroom.

Officials say drapes are frequently used to hide restraints from juries to prevent prejudicing their opinions of defendants.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The U.S. Department of Justice announced the marshal was justified in shooting Angilau four times and that no charges would be filed.