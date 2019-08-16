Daughters of Philly mayor, NJ councilwoman charged in fight

The daughters of Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and a New Jersey councilwoman are accused of brawling in a street fight at the Jersey shore.

Police say the altercation took place early Sunday morning in North Wildwood in an area where many bars are located.

Police Capt. John Stevenson tells NJ Advance Media 25-year-old Nora Kenney of Philadelphia and 27-year-old Tara Tolomeo of North Wildwood were charged with disorderly conduct. Tolomeo is the daughter of North Wildwood Councilwoman Kellyann Tolomeo.

Police did not provide any details about what happened.

The charge is only punishable by fines.

The case has been transferred to Lower Township Municipal Court because of a potential conflict of interest with the councilwoman.

The court date is scheduled for Aug. 22.