PGA event in West Virginia giving free admission, fan prizes

The PGA Tour's West Virginia stop in September is offering free admission and prize giveaways to fans throughout the tournament.

The Greenbrier resort says in a news release that 30,000 tickets are being given away to A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier.

The cost of the tickets is being paid for by mining company Bluestone Resources, which is owned by the family of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice. Justice also owns the resort.

The statement says that starting Friday, fans can register online for complimentary tickets to the tournament, which is being held Sept. 12-15 on the Old White TPC in White Sulphur Springs.

Fans also can enter drawings for the chance to win one 150 prizes valued at $1,000 or more.