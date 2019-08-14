Police officer kills himself, 9th NYPD suicide this year

Authorities say an off-duty veteran New York city police officer has killed himself, becoming the ninth police officer to die by suicide this year.

Police say the officer with over 25 years of service shot himself in the head at his Laurelton home in Queens just after 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say he was rushed to a hospital in Manhasset where he was pronounced dead. His name was not immediately released.

The tragedy comes just one day after another off-duty police officer fatally shot himself at his home in Yonkers.

The NYPD has declared a mental health crisis in the department and offers multiple resources for officers "who may be struggling," including emotional and spiritual help.