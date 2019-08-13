Libya officials: Fighting around Tripoli resumes, truce over

Libyan officials say the fighting around Tripoli has resumed, following a two-day truce observed during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha.

The officials said on Tuesday that the self-styled Libyan National Army led by commander Khalifa Hifter carried out airstrikes overnight on the southern outskirts of Tripoli.

They say the militias allied to the U.N.-backed government in Tripoli also shelled Hifter's forces in the area. On Saturday, both sides had accepted a U.N.-proposed truce during Eid al-Adha, which began Sunday.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to reporters.

Hifter's forces launched an offensive in April to capture Tripoli. The fighting has killed over 1,100 people, mostly combatants, and displaced more than 100,000 civilians.

The battle lines have changed little over recent weeks.