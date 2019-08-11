Argentina’s Macri recognizes poor showing in primaries

A man and a woman prepare the voting ballots at the dark room before primary elections in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019. Argentina is holding primary elections Sunday which are expected to provide a hint of who might win ahead of October's presidential elections. AP Photo

Conservative President Mauricio Macri acknowledged late Sunday that his party made a poor showing in primary elections that are being monitored as a litmus test for general elections in October.

Macri spoke shortly before the release of preliminary results from Sunday's voting were expected to give a sizable lead to a ticket involving former left-leaning President Cristina Fernández.

"We've had a bad election and that obligates us to redouble our efforts so that in October we will continue with change," the president said.

Official results had not yet been released, but four major Argentine television channels reported that their exit polling indicated the ticket headed by Alberto Fernández and his vice presidential running mate, Cristina Fernández, held an edge.

The pro-business Macri has the support of financial markets and Washington, but has lost popularity amid discontent over austerity measures and low growth. He has said he is taking the necessary, painful steps to get the economy going after 12 years of leftist populism under Cristina Fernández and her predecessor and late husband, Nestor Kirchner.

Alberto Fernández was the former president's chief of staff during her initial term in 2007-2011, but many interpret a vote for the ticket as a vote of confidence for Cristina Fernández, who has a reliable base of supporters. The two are not related.

Cristina Fernández says Macri must be defeated so they can fight the poverty and homelessness she blames on his policies. She faces a series of trials for corruption during her 2007-2015 administration, allegations she denies.

"After the primaries we will convoke all Argentines to unite to resolve the infinite problems that we have," said her running-mate Alberto Fernández after casting his ballot.

Analysts were awaiting final tallies to determine the margin of victory between the two leading candidates, which would reveal the depth of Macri's weakness.

To be elected president in Argentina in the first round of voting in October, candidates need to finish first with at least 45% of the votes or have 40% and a greater than 10-point advantage over the nearest rival. If no candidate wins outright, there will be a November runoff.

Primaries in Argentina are held simultaneously and obligatory voting made Sunday's contests a barometer for voter sentiment heading toward the Oct. 27 elections since the main parties have already chosen their presidential nominees.

Outlooks suggest a close presidential race that will take place in a politically polarized environment as the country struggles to emerge from an economic crisis involving high inflation, a plunging peso currency and unemployment.

Luis Tonelli, a political science professor at the University of Buenos Aires, said he hasn't seen an electoral process "this close and with this much uncertainty" since Argentina's seven-year military dictatorship ended in 1983. He described it as "a tossed coin hanging in the air."

Former Economy Minister Roberto Lavagna trails far behind the two front-runners. Parties that get less than 1.5% of the overall votes cast in the primary won't appear on the October ballot.

"I think that with a government of Macri and Pichetto we are going to advance," said Ayde Amra, who is retired, referring to her support for Macri and his running-mate Miguel Ángel Pichetto.

But Emiliano Marson, who supports the Fernández formula, said Argentina should "have politics for the people and not for foreign capital like we are doing at the moment."