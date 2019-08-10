The Latest: Congress party says people dying in Kashmir

A Kashmiri protester shouts slogans during an anti-India protest in Srinagar, India, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. AP Photo

The Latest on Kashmir (all times local):

11:24 p.m.

India's main opposition leader Rahul Gandhi has demanded a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the situation in Kashmir, saying there are reports of violence and people dying.

Talking to reporters in New Delhi, Gandhi said on Saturday that "things are going very wrong there."

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

He said there are reports of people also dying in Jammu.

He demanded that the Indian government and the prime minister make clear what is happening.'

----

8:35 p.m.

Pakistan says that with the support of China, it will take up India's unilateral actions in the disputed region of Kashmir with the U.N. Security Council and may approach the U.N. Human Rights Commission over what it says is the "genocide" of the Kashmiri people.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi made the comment Saturday after meeting in Beijing with his Chinese counterpart and other top leaders.

He said that China fully supports Pakistan's stance over India's actions in Kashmir, and that India's move has increased the threat to regional peace and raised fears of bloodshed in Kashmir.

Qureshi said that while Pakistan is not planning to take any military action, it is ready to counter any potential aggression by India.

___

1 p.m.

Authorities enforcing a strict curfew in Indian-administered Kashmir say they will bring in trucks of essential supplies for an Islamic festival next week, as the divided Himalayan region remains in a lockdown following India's decision to strip it of its constitutional autonomy.

The indefinite curfew was briefly eased on Friday for weekly Muslim prayers in some parts of Srinagar, the region's main city, but thousands of residents are still forced to stay indoors with shops and most health clinics closed. All communications and the internet remain cut off.

The top administrative official, Baseer Khan, says essential commodities including food, grains and meat will be delivered to different parts of the region ahead of the Islamic festival of Eid al-Adha on Monday.