Clashes in southern Yemen; rebels leader’s brother killed

In this Monday, Aug. 5, 2019 photo, fighters from a militia known as the Security Belt, that is funded and armed by the United Arab Emirates, head to their training camp, in an area called Moreys, in Yemen's Dhale province. Yemen’s civil war has been deadlocked for months, with neither side making major gains. At one of the most active front lines, militiamen backed by the Saudi-led coalition are dug in, exchanging shelling every night with Iranian-allied Houthi rebels only a few hundred meters away. AP Photo

Fighting between Yemeni government forces and southern separatists entered the third day Friday, leaving more than 20 killed, including five civilians, officials said.

The clashes could further complicate Yemen's bloody civil war and fracture the government side in the conflict. The government forces, backed by a Saudi-led coalition, have been battling the rebels since 2015.

Also Friday, the rebel Houthis announced that the brother of their leader has been killed by the Saudi-led coalition.

The announcement by the rebel-run Interior Ministry in the capital, Sanaa, posted on the rebel Almasirah website, didn't provide details or the timing for the killing of Ibrahim al-Houthi, the brother of rebel leader Abdel-Malek al-Houthi. His role in the Houthi power structure wasn't immediately clear.

The rebel statement said Ibrahim was "assassinated by treacherous hands" of the Saudi-led alliance fighting the rebels on behalf of Yemen's internationally government.

Yemen's stalemated war between the Iran-aligned Houthis and the government has claimed tens of thousands of lives, thrust millions to the brink of famine and spawned the world's most devastating humanitarian crisis.

The rebels control the country's north and Sanaa, while government forces of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi hold mainly southern Yemen.

But the south is also a stronghold of Yemen's separatists, who have clashed with Hadi's forces since Wednesday. Paradoxically, the separatists are supported by the United Arab Emirates, a key member of the Saudi-led alliance and as such, a Hadi ally — at least in theory.

Some 20 people were killed, including five civilians, and dozens were wounded in the violence, according to doctors in the southern port city of Aden and security officials, who all spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to reporters.

The clashes have pitted Hadi's guards against a UAE-backed militia known as Security Belt. Hani Bin Braik, deputy head of the so-called Southern Transitional Council, had called upon separatists to march on the presidential palace in Aden and topple Hadi.

The government, in turn, has accused the separatist leader of fomenting sedition that would only serve the rebels and called upon the Saudi and Emirati governments to press the separatists to halt their attacks.

The International Crisis Group warned Friday the fighting would "make an already multi-faceted conflict even more complex and intractable."

"Such a conflict would deepen what is already the world's worst humanitarian crisis and make a national political settlement harder to achieve," read a statement issued by the Brussels-based group.

Separately, the World Food Program said Friday it would resume food aid in the Houthi-controlled Sanaa after the end of the upcoming Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha.

The WFP partially suspended its aid in Sanaa since June, which affected 850,000 people amid accusations that the Houthis were diverting the food from the hungriest people in the war-torn country.

The WFP didn't disclose any details, saying only it had reached a deal with the rebels in resumption of the aid distribution. According to the statement, rebel authorities granted WFP "written assurances" it can bring in all staff and equipment needed, and would be given "unimpeded access" to all areas where it needs to work.