Trump says he’s considering commutation for Blagojevich

President Donald Trump talks to reporters aboard Air Force One after visiting Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. AP Photo

President Donald Trump says he's "very strongly" considering commuting the sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, who is serving a 14-year prison term on multiple federal corruption convictions.

Trump suggested more than a year ago that he was considered a commutation for Blagojevich, who then filed paperwork requesting a commutation.

The president told reporters Wednesday night while returning to Washington aboard Air Force One that he thought Blagojevich, a Democrat, had been treated "unbelievably unfairly."

Trump says he's taking into consideration Blagojevich's wife and children and what was, in his view, mere braggadocio.

Blagojevich entered federal prison in 2012.