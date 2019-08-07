Federal elections investigation includes ex-AOC chief of staff from Fort Worth: reports

Democratic congresswomen condemn Trump’s racist comments The four Democratic congresswomen of color attacked by President Donald Trump responded on July 15, 2019 at a joint news conference. Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan called for Trump's impeachment. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The four Democratic congresswomen of color attacked by President Donald Trump responded on July 15, 2019 at a joint news conference. Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan called for Trump's impeachment.

The Fort Worth man who has drawn attention for being a lightning rod in Congress is now part of a federal investigation, according to reports.

Saikat Chakrabarti, the former chief of staff for New York Democrat U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, abruptly resigned his post last week and now an investigation is focusing on two political action committees he helped found.

The two committees — Brand New Congress and Justice Democrats — were created to help progressive candidates seeking office.

The New York Post reported that a complaint filed earlier this year with the Federal Election Commission alleges the two PACs “funneled more than $1 million in political donations into two private companies that Chakrabarti also incorporated and controlled.”

The report went on to note that the two PACs, in 2016 and 2017, raised more than $3 million.

“A third of the cash was transferred to two private companies whose names are similar to one of the PACs — Brand New Congress LLC and Brand New Campaign LLC — federal campaign filings show,” the report showed.

The complaint that prompted the investigation was filed by the National Legal and Policy Center, a Virginia-based government watchdog group.

The Washington Examiner also reported on the FEC investigation, saying the complaint alleged the PACs were involved in “an elaborate scheme to avoid proper disclosure of campaign expenditures.”

When the complaint first was filed, a lawyer for Ocasio-Cortez as well as the LLCs and PACs said Chakrabarti didn’t profit from the groups and the committees complied with the law, the Washington Post reported at the time.

The New York Times also reports that federal officials also “are looking at new salary rules imposed by Ocasio-Cortez when she took office earlier this year, and whether they were put in place to let Chakrabarti dodge public financial disclosure rules.”

Ocasio-Cortez spokesman Corbin Trent also resigned last week.

Chakrabarti left AOC’s office to work for New Consensus, a nonprofit focused on combating climate change.

“I am extraordinarily grateful for his service to advance a bold agenda and improve the lives of the people in NY-14,” Ocasio-Cortez told The Intercept after Chakrabarti’s departure. “From his co-founding of Justice Democrats to his work on the campaign and in the official office, Saikat’s goal has always been to do whatever he can to help the larger progressive movement, and I look forward to continuing working with him to do just that.”

Chakrabarti, 33, attended Dunbar High School in Fort Worth before going on to Harvard and then working on Wall Street and in the Silicon Valley.

In D.C. he has been called everything from a liberal lightning rod to the voice of a new political movement to a symbol of Democratic disunity.

“You do the biggest, most bad-ass thing you possibly can — and that’s going to excite people and then they’re going to vote,” he told the Washington Post Magazine.