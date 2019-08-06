Louisiana candidates sign up for October election this week

Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks at the Louisiana Municipal Association convention on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, in Monroe, La. Edwards and Republican challenger Ralph Abraham made spending promises to sheriffs Thursday while offering diverging tax pitches to mayors and municipal leaders, as the pair traveled to campaign forums on opposite ends of Louisiana seeking to woo local officials’ support in the governor’s race. AP Photo

Louisiana's election sign-up period opens Tuesday with the races for governor, six other statewide jobs and all state legislative seats on the fall ballot.

The candidate qualifying period, which runs through Thursday, often is the unofficial kickoff for campaign season in Louisiana. The races start drawing more voter attention once the slate of candidates is set, and advertising intensifies.

The governor's race tops the ballot for the Oct. 12 election.

Incumbent John Bel Edwards is vying for a second term as the Deep South's only Democratic governor. He faces two main Republican challengers, U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham and businessman Eddie Rispone. All three were expected to sign up for the race Tuesday at the secretary of state's office in Baton Rouge.

Also seeking re-election are six Republican statewide elected officials: Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, Attorney General Jeff Landry, Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, Treasurer John Schroder, Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon and Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain. Both Donelon and Strain have announced challengers.

While the statewide candidates sign up at the secretary of state's office, the contenders for Louisiana's 144 state legislative seats will register for their races at their parish clerk of court's office. All 39 Senate seats and 105 House seats are up for grabs, many of them without incumbents because of term limits.

One person who won't be on the ballot for the first time in nearly five decades is Senate President John Alario, a term-limited Westwego Republican who recently announced that he won't run for his old House seat this fall.

In each of the races, all candidates run against each other on the same ballot regardless of party. If no candidate gets more than 50 percent of the vote in October, the top two vote-getters advance to the Nov. 16 runoff to settle the seat.