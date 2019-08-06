West Virginia mayor presents plan for vacant buildings

The mayor of West Virginia's capital city wants to try out new ways to deal with vacant and abandoned properties that have drawn the ire of residents.

Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin on Monday announced the introduction of two bills that would increase fines on vacant properties and create an agency to help manage the buildings.

She says residents complain to her office every day about the vacant properties.

City Attorney Kevin Baker says the increase in fees will help the city deal with the properties and the Land Reuse Agency will encourage redevelopment.