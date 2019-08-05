Promoter intends to drop sanctioning suit against USSF

A promoter intends to drop its lawsuit that asked a court to order the U.S. Soccer Federation to sanction international league matches in the United States.

The USSF in April denied an application by Relevent Sports, a company owned by Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, to have Ecuador's Barcelona and Guayaquil clubs play on May 5 at Miami Gardens, Florida. The USSF cited an Oct. 26 announcement by FIFA that its ruling council "emphasized the sporting principle that official league matches must be played within the territory of the respective member association."

Relevent sued in New York Supreme Court, and a lawyer for the USSF argued the court should not hear the dispute and it should be sent to arbitration. A decision by Justice W. Franc Perry was pending.

Marc Litt, a lawyer for Relevent, sent a letter to Perry on Monday stating "that our client has decided to discontinue this proceeding."

Relevent also attempted to stage the first Spanish La Liga match in the U.S., between Barcelona and Girona, at Miami Gardens on Jan. 26. That effort fell through following opposition from the governing body of Spanish soccer, the Real Federacion Espanola de Futbol, and the players' union, the Asociacion de Futbolistas Espanoles.