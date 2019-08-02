Cyclist sues officer misunderstanding of hand gesture

A cyclist is accusing a Salt Lake City area police officer of running over him after a misunderstanding about a hand gesture.

Chad Lockwood's lawsuit filed Friday alleges the officer got upset after Lockwood crossed an intersection in front of the patrol car Sunday. Lockwood says he made the gesture to express thanks but the officer thought he was flipping him off.

Lockwood says the officer's car struck him and knocked him off his bike. The lawsuit says the Unified Police officer was trying to teach Lockwood a lesson in respect for officers.

Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera tells the Deseret News she didn't learn of the allegations until the man held a news conference and will seek an internal affairs investigation. She says she stands behind the officer.