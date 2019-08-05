Correction: Abortion-North Dakota story

In a story Aug. 1 about two new abortion laws in North Dakota that aren't being enforced because of legal challenges, The Associated Press misidentified the name of the abortion clinic in Fargo. It is the Red River Women's Clinic, not the Red River Valley Women's Clinic.

Two new abortion laws in North Dakota aren't being enforced because of legal challenges.

The state's sole abortion clinic in Fargo sued in June over a measure requiring physicians to tell women that they may reverse a so-called medication abortion if they have second thoughts.

That law was to go into effect on Thursday but the state has agreed to not enforce it until a federal judge rules.

The other makes it a crime for a doctor performing a second-trimester abortion to use instruments such as clamps, scissors and forceps to remove the fetus from the womb.

The law becomes effective if a federal court allows its enforcement.

Tammi Kromenaker, director of the Red River Women's Clinic, says "basically, nothing has changed" at the Fargo facility.