Afghan official: Bombing in Kabul kills 2 policemen

An Afghan official says a bomb has gone off near a police checkpoint in the capital of Kabul, killing at least two policemen.

Nasrat Rahimi, an Interior Ministry spokesman, says Thursday's explosion also wounded three policemen.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but both the Taliban and the Islamic State group are active in Kabul and regularly target government forces, officials and civilians in the Afghan capital.

Meanwhile in western Herat province, Shandand district chief Hekmatullah Hekmat says a shootout between two rival Taliban groups killed two women and a child who were caught in the crossfire.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Despite ongoing talks between U.S. envoy Zalmay Khalilzad and the Taliban, violence continues unabated. A roadside bomb tore through a bus in western Afghanistan on Wednesday, killing at least 32 people.