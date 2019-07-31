Kentucky police officer accused of shooting, wounding son

A police officer in Kentucky is accused of shooting and wounding his 24-year-old son in what state police described as a "domestic dispute altercation."

Citing a state police statement, news outlets report troopers responding to a shooting Monday determined that 47-year-old Somerset police Officer Jason Griffith had shot 24-year-old Devin B. Griffith. The younger Griffith was hospitalized.

The Commonwealth Journal reports Trooper Lloyd Cochran said that the son had assaulted his father, who then fired his gun in self-defense.

Cochran says investigators believe that Devin Griffith was unarmed at the time. Cochran says no charges have been filed against the father, though charges are expected to be filed against the son.

Police Chief William Hunt says Jason Griffith is on administrative leave pending the investigation.