Governor withdraws emergency order for telescope protesters

FILE - In this Sunday, July 14, 2019, file photo, the sun sets behind telescopes at the summit of Mauna Kea in Hawaii. The man tasked with trying to find a way out of an impasse over the construction of a giant telescope in Hawaii says he met with Native Hawaiian leaders. But the only issue they reached a consensus on was to meet again. AP Photo

Hawaii's governor has rescinded an emergency proclamation put in place to deal with telescope protesters who are blocking the access road to the summit of Mauna Kea.

Gov. David Ige says Tuesday that there is no immediate plan to move construction equipment up the mountain and hopes that withdrawing the emergency order will ease tensions as two hurricanes approach the state.

The emergency proclamation was enacted on July 17 to give law enforcement more authority to close areas of the mountain and to use additional National Guard troops to help deliver construction gear.

Telescope opponents have blocked the Mauna Kea access road for 16 days because some Native Hawaiians say the summit of the volcano is sacred.

The site is considered among the best places on Earth for astronomy.