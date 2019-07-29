Honolulu flood risk project awaits state and city agreement

Honolulu may lose $220 million in federal flood protection funding if the city and Hawaii state officials cannot agree on terms.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Monday that the Army Corps of Engineers must find a sponsor for its $345 million Ala Wai Flood Risk Management Project by Wednesday.

The corps has proposed to build a wall around Honolulu's Ala Wai Canal and install watershed flood-control structures.

Officials say the corps needs the state or city to become project signatories, but neither has finalized the deal.

The state has committed in theory to pay $125 million to receive $220 million in federal matching funds, while the city has agreed to serve as the project's sponsor.

Honolulu officials say the city is working out capital funding details with the state.