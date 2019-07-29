Top diplomats gather in Bangkok for key Asia-Pacific talks

Top diplomats from the Asia-Pacific region have begun gathering in the Thai capital to discuss issues of concern to the area, including security on the Korean peninsula and China's territorial claims in the South China Sea.

The meetings in Bangkok are hosted by the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations, chaired this year by Thailand. Thai officials say there will be 27 meetings in all through Saturday, and 31 countries and alliances will participate.

The core ASEAN Foreign Ministers Meeting brings together the group's top diplomats.

They are likely to be overshadowed by the big power players attending the adjunct meetings, such as the ASEAN Regional Forum and the East Asia Foreign Ministers' Meeting. They include U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.