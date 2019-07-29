Vermont town gets grant to prevent aquatic nuisance species

A Vermont town is going to use a state grant to keep aquatic nuisance species from arriving in Harvey's Lake in Barnet.

The 350-acre Harvey's Lake remains free of Eurasian milfoil and other invasive plants that have been found in other lakes in Vermont.

The town received the grant from the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation Lakes and Ponds Program.

The Caledonian Record reports greeters at the boat launch monitor boats coming in and out of the lake. They also wash arriving boats with a heated pressure washer to ensure they are clean when entering the water.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Officials are also trying to educate the public about the threat because the boat wash is only open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.