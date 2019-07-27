Michigan man guilty in Army veteran’s overdose in Kentucky

Federal prosecutors say a Michigan man has been convicted of distributing fentanyl-laced drugs that caused the death of an Army veteran in Kentucky.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that the U.S. attorney's office said 43-year-old Shannon D. Hixon was convicted by a jury Thursday on charges of distributing the dangerous opioid fentanyl.

Prosecutors say Hixon, of Detroit, supplied two people in Lexington with thousands of oxycodone tablets. Prosecutors say the pills were then taken to Morehead and Salyersville and sold to drug dealers and users.

A news release says Hixon also supplied heroin and fentanyl to people in Lexington. Prosecutors say an Army veteran identified only as K.F. overdosed as a result of Hixon's drug distribution.

Hixon faces 20 years to life in prison at sentencing in November.