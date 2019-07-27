Idaho customers flock to new pot shop on Oregon-Idaho border

Idaho customers gave a new marijuana dispensary just across the Oregon-Idaho border a booming first day in business.

The Idaho Statesman reports that when the store, called Weedology, opened Friday, customers from Idaho had been waiting more than three hours in line.

Marijuana is illegal in Idaho, but it's legal in Oregon. For some time, Idaho residents who use marijuana have been traveling 1 ½ hours or more to the nearest Oregon dispensary.

Weedology's location near the state line means now some Idaho residents will have to travel 15 minutes or less.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

It's illegal for customers to transport marijuana into Idaho from Oregon, but that didn't stop shoppers.

Weedology's general manager Eric Lantz says nearly 200 customers were served in the first three hours of business.