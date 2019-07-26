State plane was poised to retrieve lawmakers for energy vote

Ohio House leaders almost sent a state-owned airplane to Chicago to retrieve lawmakers from a conference to vote on a key energy bill that had fallen short of needed votes days earlier.

The scramble preceded Tuesday's passage of the roughly $1 billion financial rescue of Ohio's two nuclear power plants.

The Dayton Daily News reports the governor's chief of staff had signed off on the aircraft's use, citing state business, and a flight plan was filed by the Ohio Department of Transportation.

A spokesman said the Ohio State Highway Patrol also received a request to send a plane to Chicago but the request was canceled after the newspaper's report Monday.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Republican House Speaker Larry Householder's spokeswoman said costs were reviewed and members opted to fly commercially or drive back.