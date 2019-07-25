Former Alaska official to prepare state for oil-tax debate

The Alaska governor has contracted a former state official to help prepare for the Legislature's oil-tax adjustments proposals.

The Anchorage Daily News reported Thursday that Rep. Gov. Mike Dunleavy awarded a single-source contract to the state's former chief economist Ed King to prepare for debate against the Legislature.

The Dunleavy administration says it doesn't want to change the tax code and that King could help them prepare with his background working for state departments on oil-revenue issues.

The minority Alaska Senate Democrats say the governor ignored requests to add oil tax reform to his special session agenda.

Officials say King's contract will cost $50,000, while Dunleavy has vetoed $444 million in operating budget.

A Department of Law attorney says King's contract meets ethics requirements, but a spokeswoman declined to comment.