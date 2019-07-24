Maine governor still hasn’t paid her inaugural bills

Maine's Democratic governor has yet to pay higher-than-expected costs for her inauguration.

Gov. Janet Mills' campaign has told state ethics staff that her nearly $200,000 inaugural bill at the Augusta Civic Center came in nearly $63,000 higher in late January than originally quoted. Attorney Michael Carey says the inaugural committee has paid $100,000 to the center.

Mills is the first governor to disclose such information under a 2015 state law. She was elected in November and then had until Jan. 31 to fundraise for her inauguration.

Her committee says it's received roughly $13,000 in donations and $40,000 in pledges since February.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Ethics commissioners could discuss Tuesday whether such donations violate state law. Carey says Mills' committee went beyond the law's requirements.

Ethics staffers are recommending lawmakers update the "unrealistic" law.