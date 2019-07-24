Woman cited for role in Denver-area immigration protest

Police have ticketed a woman they say was involved in the removal of an American flag during a protest at an immigration detention center in suburban Denver.

The Denver Post reports the woman, whose name hasn't been released, was cited for criminal tampering and was issued a summons to appear in municipal court in Aurora. Investigators are still looking for other people who were photographed removing the flag during the July 12 protest at the privately-run detention center.

The protest against the Trump administration's planned immigration raids drew about 2,000 people to the center. Police say hundreds of them crossed a makeshift barrier to trespass onto the center's property, and some pulled down the American flag and two others, replacing the American flag with a Mexican flag.