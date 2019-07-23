National Politics
Black voters say they won’t forget Trump’s racist tweets
Dozens of black leaders, activists and voters in pivotal swing states in next year's presidential election say they won't forget President Donald Trump's racist tweets about four congresswomen of color
Speaking ahead of Wednesday's annual NAACP convention in Detroit, they say they are as motivated by Trump's attacks on the congresswomen as some of Trump's supporters, but in opposition to his reelection.
Black turnout in 2016 was down about 7 percentage points compared to 2012, the last election with Barack Obama on the ticket.
A Wisconsin state representative from Milwaukee who is black, David Bowen, says incidents like Trump's racist tweets will remind people that four more years with Trump as president won't benefit the country or black people.
Democratic candidates for president will be speaking at the NAACP gathering.
Comments