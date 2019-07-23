Black voters say they won’t forget Trump’s racist tweets

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to kids as he tours the Youth Empowerment Project that targets at risk youth and young people with the drum line in New Orleans, Tuesday, July 23, 2019. AP Photo

Dozens of black leaders, activists and voters in pivotal swing states in next year's presidential election say they won't forget President Donald Trump's racist tweets about four congresswomen of color

Speaking ahead of Wednesday's annual NAACP convention in Detroit, they say they are as motivated by Trump's attacks on the congresswomen as some of Trump's supporters, but in opposition to his reelection.

Black turnout in 2016 was down about 7 percentage points compared to 2012, the last election with Barack Obama on the ticket.

A Wisconsin state representative from Milwaukee who is black, David Bowen, says incidents like Trump's racist tweets will remind people that four more years with Trump as president won't benefit the country or black people.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Democratic candidates for president will be speaking at the NAACP gathering.