Officer wounded, suspect killed during undercover drug buy

Authorities say a state narcotics officer was wounded and a suspect was killed in a shooting during an undercover drug buy in the parking lot of a suburban Pittsburgh shopping center.

Allegheny County police say agents and the target of the attorney general's task force exchanged gunfire shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday in the McKnight-Northland Plaza lot in Ross Township, killing the 31-year-old suspect, whose name wasn't immediately released.

The attorney general's office said the narcotics agent was shot twice but in stable condition. Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced plans to visit him and his family. County police said their homicide unit was required to head the shooting investigation.

The shooting occurred on the same day a funeral was held for an off-duty Pittsburgh police officer killed in the city.