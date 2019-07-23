Detroit federal Judge Avern Cohn turns 95 Tuesday

A federal judge in Detroit is turning 95 years old.

Avern Cohn, who has been a judge for 40 years, is celebrating Tuesday with a hot dog lunch in the jury room. His staff and admirers usually gather at Lafayette Coney Island for his birthday, but the crowd this time will be too large.

Cohn says he "could live on chili dogs and pizza."

He has senior status at U.S. District Court, which means he could take a smaller caseload. Instead, Cohn carries a full load of civil and criminal cases. Former Chief Judge Gerald Rosen tells The Detroit News that Cohn is an "icon and a legend."