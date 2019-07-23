NC special election candidate to offer ideas on health care

The North Carolina Democrat in a U.S. House special election is proposing ways he thinks the government could improve access and affordability in the country's health care system.

Dan McCready is expected to argue Tuesday for keeping the Affordable Care Act in place to protect people with pre-existing conditions. He's also expected to talk about expanding Medicaid so more people can see a doctor when needed and encouraging early treatment by limiting out-of-pocket patient costs.

The candidate in North Carolina's 9th Congressional District also wants legislation that expands the use of a system that pays doctors and hospitals based on outcomes and quality rather than every procedure they perform.

Republican candidate Dan Bishop told The Charlotte Observer earlier this month that he favors increasing competition by health providers to force down costs.