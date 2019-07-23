Wray’s testimony could be preview for Mueller hearing

FILE - In this May 7, 2019, file photo, FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies during a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Wray is set to appear before a Senate committee examining oversight of the bureau. The July 23 hearing could be something of a preview of the intense questioning special counsel Robert Mueller is likely to face when he appears before Congress the next day. AP Photo

FBI Director Christopher Wray is set to appear before a Senate committee examining oversight of the bureau.

Tuesday's hearing could be something of a preview of the intense questioning special counsel Robert Mueller is likely to face when he appears before Congress the next day.

Wray is testifying before the Judiciary Committee, which is chaired by one of President Donald Trump's closest allies. Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, of South Carolina, has vowed to investigate the origins of the Russia probe.

Republicans are likely to spend time questioning both Wray and Mueller about Peter Strzok. The former FBI agent helped lead the Trump investigation and exchanged anti-Trump text messages during the 2016 election with ex-FBI lawyer Lisa Page.

As FBI director, Wray has largely sought to avoid public spats with Trump.