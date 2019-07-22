New Mexico to get $2.3M in Equifax data breach settlement

New Mexico will receive more than $2 million as part of a settlement between Equifax and the U.S. government over a massive 2017 data breach.

Attorney General Hector Balderas' office announced in a news release Monday that New Mexico residents are among consumers who will receive restitution.

The $700 million settlement includes up to $425 million for consumers and $175 million for various states.

The company will also extend credit monitoring services for 10 years for impacted consumers.

The breach was one of the largest ever to threaten private information including Social Security and other data on nearly 150 million people.

It is estimated 860,000 of them live in New Mexico.

The consumer reporting agency, based in Atlanta, did not detect the attack for more than six weeks.